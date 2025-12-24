Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025
Here’s what we’ll cover today - a lawsuit accusing Vermont of working with service providers to illegally obtain a pregnant woman’s medical info can move forward; also, an update on a town’s vote regarding a large solar project; plus we’ll visit a local factory where bells are crafted.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
Loading...