Blanca and Samuel share their story
How will potential changes in healthcare subsidies hit farmers? Some top tips for Christmas tree safety plus, we’ll hear Part Two in Vermont Public’s Pete Hirschfeld’s four-part series on how the Trump Administration’s change in immigration policies affects people living in Vermont.
The Frequency is Vermont Public's daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont, in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
Loading...