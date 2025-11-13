Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025
More money is flowing into a program that encourages Vermonters to use batteries for backup power, a study looks at Vermont’s vaccine exemption policies, an 1800’s event helped shape how we talk about certain celestial phenomena and a federal job training program for seniors will resume in Vermont after funding delays.
Music for today's episode was composed by Peter Engisch.
