New accountability court
A new court docket in Chittenden County meant to address criminal offenders with five or more pending cases hits a two-week benchmark. Plus, the director of Vermont’s Refugee Office says the Trump administration’s decision to prioritize refugee status for white South Africans will mean less room for other population groups to find refuge in the United States, many towns across the state have scheduled special bond votes on whether to support flood resiliency projects, and we have some news about future changes for the Frequency that are starting today.
