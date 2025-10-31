Another political vacancy
Another state senator has announced he’s resigning from office, the second Republican to step down this month. Plus, Rutland Regional Medical Center announces it will cease operating inpatient pediatric beds, a former Essex Junction math teacher introduces an app that emphasizes understanding math concepts over memorization, Mad River Valley Arts prepares to open a new multimedia exhibition, time to set the clocks back an hour this weekend, and in our weekly sports report we chronicle the amazing turnaround by the Toronto Blue Jays as they hope to complete a World Series comeback victory over the LA Dodgers in Ontario tonight.
