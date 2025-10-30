SNAP emergency plan
Gov. Scott and legislative leaders approve a plan to continue federal nutrition benefits for Vermonters who rely on them during the current government shutdown. Plus, health insurance premiums for Vermont teachers could rise by about 7% on average next year, the UVM Children’s Hospital receives a $25 million donation, the co-founder of Ben and Jerry's says the company’s owner is preventing it from developing a flavor in solidarity with Palestinians, and a former Democratic state senator and business owner from Rutland has died.
