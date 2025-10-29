Youth detention update
The latest on the search for a new developer to build a juvenile detention center in Vermont after a project slated for Vergennes was scrapped. Plus, Vermont joins with 24 other states to sue the Trump administration in an effort to restore federal food benefits, Democratic Sen. Peter Welch supports a bill backed by some Republicans that would maintain those benefits during the government shutdown, a new CEO has been named to lead Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, and Burlington will expand its homeless shelter capacity in time for winter.
