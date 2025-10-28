Planting ideas
Examining a Texas company’s plan to build a large-scale energy battery storage system at the site of the former Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant. Plus, Gov. Scott wants Vermont to team up with other states to sue the Trump administration in an effort to restore federal food benefits, Vermont’s Sec. of State has a plan for increasing voter turnout in next year’s elections, the Vermont DMV says upcoming service disruptions will ultimately result in improved customer service when computer upgrades are completed, and officials with Vermont Fish and Wildlife update the health of the state’s bat population amid International Bat Week.
