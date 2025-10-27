Breathing easier
Grading a Vermont elementary school for its efforts to reduce potential asthma attacks for students. Plus, some safety concerns emerge as a Texas company looks to build a large scale battery storage center at the site of the former Vermont Yankee nuclear plant, Vermont House leaders push for full state funding to cover federal food and heat benefits at risk due to the federal government shutdown, some state food shelves report more people needing their help than usual, and a museum in Middlebury is again teaming up with Porter Medical Center to host a community altar to honor loved ones who have died.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...