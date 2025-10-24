SNAP deadline
Why food benefits could expire for thousands of Vermonters if the federal government shutdown continues into next month. Plus, Vermont is still short of money needed to fund its Low Income Home Energy Assistance program, Gov. Scott introduces a short-term plan to address public safety concerns in Burlington, three northeastern projects receive grant money to advance indigenous forest research, and we preview the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers that begins tonight in our weekly sports report.
