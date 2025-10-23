Immigrant SNAP cuts
The impact being felt among immigrants, refugees, and people granted asylum in Vermont since the federal government cut off their supplemental nutrition benefits this month. Plus, a former Addison County Sheriff gets two years probation after pleading guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct and simple assault, St. Albans officials set up a tip line to collect information about a foul smell coming from a milk processing plant, why the Green Mountain Club wants Long Trail hikers to use a detour along the Winooski River in Bolton this month, and it’s been confirmed that state senator Sam Douglass has officially resigned after his participation in a racist and antisemitic text group chat was made public.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
