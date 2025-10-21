Poison politics
How the toxicity infecting our current national politics is also affecting local government and limiting access to Vermont’s elected officials. Plus, the chair of Vermont’s Republican party addresses the resignation of a GOP state senator who took part in a racist and antisemitic text group chat, two environmental non-profits accuse a Panton farm of violating the federal Clean Water Act, Dartmouth college says in order to retain its academic independence it is rejecting a compact with the Trump administration, and why on-line sports betting saw a surge in Vermont in September.
