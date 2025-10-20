A developing story
How a housing developer in the Upper Valley has been able to get apartment housing projects started in a small town when it's notoriously difficult to do so. Plus, supplemental food benefits that help more than sixty thousand Vermonters are at risk if the federal government shutdown continues into next month, Vermont joins a multistate lawsuit fighting the Trump administration’s cancellation of a program aimed at helping low-income people access solar power, state health officials say COVID vaccines for young kids should soon be available, and funding has been approved for a program to help low-income Vermont households connect to a high-speed fiber network.
