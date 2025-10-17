Safer at home
How advancements in emergency alert technology are helping more seniors live independently at home. Plus, an Orleans County Republican state senator makes his first public comments since calls for his resignation after it was revealed he was part of a group chat that included racist and anti-semitic comments, some environmental groups say Gov. Scott overstepped his authority when he issued an order to help speed up housing development, a state program encouraging Vermonters to save for retirement now offers its services in 18 different languages, the Vermont Treasury hires a top staffer from Congresswoman Becca Balint's team, and we consider the hot start the Montreal Canadiens have made to open the NHL season in our weekly sports report.
