Dry spring, foreboding winter
We speak with a farmer in Hardwick whose water spring ran dry and is anticipating a difficult winter due to the state’s ongoing drought conditions. Plus, an Orleans County Republican state senator faces pressure to resign after taking part in a group chat marked by racist and anti-semtic sentiment, Vermont Congresswoman Becca Balint says the federal government shutdown is likely to continue unless Republicans agree to extend set-to-expire health care subsidies, some state services are starting to be impacted by the shutdown, the Vermont International Film Festival includes a locally made documentary about a family dealing with early onset Alzheimer's, and a water use ban has been extended for an upstate New York town amid ongoing drought conditions.
