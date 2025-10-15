The shop is the gift
We visit a beloved gift shop at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center that’s just marked its 60th year. Plus, drought conditions persist despite a rain storm earlier this week, book banning remains rare in Vermont’s public schools while increasing in other states, Quebec officials ramp up enforcement of the province’s French language laws, and prolific Vermont author and former UVM professor David Huddle has died.
