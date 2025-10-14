Holding the landline
How a grassroots organization in New England is encouraging parents to get a traditional landline telephone for young children instead of a cell phone. Plus, the school board in Danville reluctantly agrees to hold a special election on whether to close the town high school, a new policy prioritizing daycare for employees of Mount Snow in Dover has some parents who don’t work at the resort scrambling for alternatives, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor will speak at UVM later this month, and Rutland's mayor celebrates the passage of a new multimillion dollar infrastructure bond.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...