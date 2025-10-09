Upper Valley drought
Checking in with farmers in the Upper Valley where the recent drought conditions affecting the whole state have been especially harsh. Plus, workers end their strike at a St. Albans dairy plant after ratifying a contract with their employer, Rutland voters approve a nearly $4 million infrastructure bond, Rhode Island’s largest labor union files a lawsuit against the Trump administration for scrapping a program that would have helped low-income families in Vermont install solar panels, and Sen. Welch says Democrats will continue to vote against stop-gap funding bills until Republicans agree to extend set-to-expire tax credits for Affordable Care Act health plans.
