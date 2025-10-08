Winter shelters
Homeless shelter operators are scrambling to get their centers ready before winter sets in. Plus, Vermont’s Treasurer says strong cash reserves should help the most critical state programs weather the current federal government shutdown, an Addison County resident who’s lived in Vermont for about 20 years and applied for asylum in 2017 has avoided deportation for the time being, the state’s largest health insurer names a new CEO for next year, and the Vermont Green women’s soccer club is set to compete in the pre-professional women’s league next season if two more clubs join the new northeast division.
