The office
A conversation with Gov. Phil Scott about health care, housing, and why he wants state employees back in the office more often. Plus, Vermont’s capital city gets its first year-round homeless shelter, a Lake Champlain fishing spot will be closed temporarily to help salmon spawning in the region, tips for keeping New England’s migrating birds from flying into windows, and free donuts will be available for Rutland County students if they can recite the preamble to the U.S. Constitution by memory.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...