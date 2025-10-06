It’s goat time
A visit to Jay Peak ski resort to see how goats are being used to clear weeds and shrubs from the slopes. Plus, Sen. Bernie Sanders implores Democrats to be prepared for a prolonged federal government shutdown unless Republicans agree to extend health care subsidies in the Affordable Care Act, Dartmouth College is among a new group of higher education schools being asked to commit to President Trump’s political priorities in exchange for more favorable access to federal money, Gov. Scott appoints a former federal prosecutor to fill a judicial vacancy on the Vermont Superior Court, and a new Dartmouth study reveals whether dog or cat owners are more likely to donate to charities.
