Teaming up to tackle floods
How banding together could help towns reduce the impact of flooding in their communities. Plus, Vermont’s two U.S. senators say they will continue to vote against a Republican short term-funding bill without health care changes, the federal government shutdown comes as the Scott Administration says Vermont’s economy appears to be slowing, immigration advocates are speaking out after federal agents arrested nine construction workers in Hardwick last week, an appeals court weighs whether a judge was right to release Mohsen Mahdawi and Rumeysa Ozturk as their immigration cases play out and bow-hunting season started yesterday in Vermont.
