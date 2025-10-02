Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Teaming up to tackle floods

By Adiah Gholston,
Stephanie Colombini
Published October 2, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

How banding together could help towns reduce the impact of flooding in their communities. Plus, Vermont’s two U.S. senators say they will continue to vote against a Republican short term-funding bill without health care changes, the federal government shutdown comes as the Scott Administration says Vermont’s economy appears to be slowing, immigration advocates are speaking out after federal agents arrested nine construction workers in Hardwick last week, an appeals court weighs whether a judge was right to release Mohsen Mahdawi and Rumeysa Ozturk as their immigration cases play out and bow-hunting season started yesterday in Vermont.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News The FrequencyLocal News
Adiah Gholston
See stories by Adiah Gholston
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined Vermont Public in 2025 as News Editor after more than a decade working in public radio. She previously worked at WUSF in Tampa, Florida, where she won dozens of state and national awards reporting on health care, hurricanes and other issues. She also contributed stories for NPR and KFF Health News as part of a national reporting collaborative. Colombini has also worked as an editor, producer and host. She hails from New York and spent her early journalism years working at WCBS Newsradio 880 in New York City and WFUV, based at her alma mater Fordham University.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini