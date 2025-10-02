Take a leaf-peeping road trip
Discover some of Vermont Public staff’s favorite fall foliage drives. Plus, Private insurers pull out of Vermont’s Medicare Advantage market, the Scott Administration asks the USDA for a statewide disaster declaration because of ongoing drought, how a helicopter can help the state respond to potential wildfires, and Vermont plans to add more short-term homeless shelters this winter.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...