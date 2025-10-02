Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Take a leaf-peeping road trip

By Adiah Gholston,
Stephanie Colombini
Published October 2, 2025 at 6:20 PM EDT
The Frequency podcast cover art

Discover some of Vermont Public staff’s favorite fall foliage drives. Plus, Private insurers pull out of Vermont’s Medicare Advantage market, the Scott Administration asks the USDA for a statewide disaster declaration because of ongoing drought, how a helicopter can help the state respond to potential wildfires, and Vermont plans to add more short-term homeless shelters this winter.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News The FrequencyLocal News
Adiah Gholston
See stories by Adiah Gholston
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined Vermont Public in 2025 as News Editor after more than a decade working in public radio. She previously worked at WUSF in Tampa, Florida, where she won dozens of state and national awards reporting on health care, hurricanes and other issues. She also contributed stories for NPR and KFF Health News as part of a national reporting collaborative. Colombini has also worked as an editor, producer and host. She hails from New York and spent her early journalism years working at WCBS Newsradio 880 in New York City and WFUV, based at her alma mater Fordham University.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini