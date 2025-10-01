The well’s run dry
Hundreds of wells in the state have run dry as Vermont’s drought persists. Plus, how the federal government shutdown could affect state services, racial justice advocates push back against the state’s decision to fire the head of Vermont’s Fair and Impartial Policing Office, Rutland city officials urge residents to approve a $3.9 million bond, a South Burlington electric aircraft start-up takes steps to go public, and a special helicopter readies to respond to potential wildfires in Vermont and New Hampshire.
