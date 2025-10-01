Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

The well’s run dry

By Adiah Gholston,
Stephanie Colombini
Published October 1, 2025 at 5:10 AM EDT
Hundreds of wells in the state have run dry as Vermont’s drought persists. Plus, how the federal government shutdown could affect state services, racial justice advocates push back against the state’s decision to fire the head of Vermont’s Fair and Impartial Policing Office, Rutland city officials urge residents to approve a $3.9 million bond, a South Burlington electric aircraft start-up takes steps to go public, and a special helicopter readies to respond to potential wildfires in Vermont and New Hampshire.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Adiah Gholston
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined Vermont Public in 2025 as News Editor after more than a decade working in public radio. She previously worked at WUSF in Tampa, Florida, where she won dozens of state and national awards reporting on health care, hurricanes and other issues. She also contributed stories for NPR and KFF Health News as part of a national reporting collaborative. Colombini has also worked as an editor, producer and host. She hails from New York and spent her early journalism years working at WCBS Newsradio 880 in New York City and WFUV, based at her alma mater Fordham University.
