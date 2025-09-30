House money
A conversation with the head of Champlain Housing Trust on strategies for continuing affordable housing projects in a volatile market and with dwindling federal support. Plus, an unexpected million dollar donation allows a Brattleboro nonprofit to open a family shelter, a seventh incarcerated person in Vermont has died this year, employees go on strike at a St. Albans dairy plant, and the Nexstar media group returns the Jimmy Kimmel late night show to its ABC affiliate station in Vermont after refusing to air it for most of last week.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
