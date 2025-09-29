SNAP cuts
What upcoming changes to a federal supplemental nutrition program will mean for the tens of thousands of Vermonters who depend on it. Plus, solar panel installers rush to finish work ahead of a deadline that will end income tax credits for solar projects, Vermont and other states win a court battle over federal funding for projects that were made dependent on helping to enforce federal immigration law, Vermont’s cannabis industry has launched an initiative to get people to visit the state’s various dispensaries, and a Vermont State trooper avoids injury after a vehicle collision with a bear.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...