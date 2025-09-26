Pit start
The redevelopment of Burlington’s downtown mall is nearing completion after more than a decade of delays and missteps. Plus, why it could become easier for the state’s cannabis dispensaries to advertise their products, even with recent rain Vermont is still in the throes of a drought, a former Newport employee who sued the city for being banned from public property agrees to a settlement, Champlain College students will gain access to semester-long programs abroad in a new partnership with Temple University, and we discuss the reversals of fortune for several Major League Baseball teams vying to make the playoffs with less than a handful of regular season games left in our weekly sports report.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...