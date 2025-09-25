Mosquito vetting
How an upstate New York community was able to access the resources needed to test for dangerous mosquito-borne diseases. Plus, a Scott administration push to get state employees into their work places more often gets support from Montpelier retailers, the Vermont League of Cities and Towns says many Vermont communities are experiencing a shortage of essential workers, state police reveal the name of a Burlington officer involved in a shooting incident, and Windham Southeast Supervisory Union bus drivers vote to ratify a new 5-year contract with their employer.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...