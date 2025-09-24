Square tactics
Visiting a square dancing club in Pittsford helping folks stay fit and push back against some of the negative effects of aging. Plus, a former assisted living facility in Rutland could be turned into transitional family housing, why the state’s education secretary wants to expand access to pre-kindergarten, Burlington Electric Department will temporarily increase rebates for electric vehicles starting next month, and Vermont’s senators urge the Trump administration to recognize an independent Palestinian state despite the President’s opposition.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
