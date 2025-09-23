Relation ship
Government officials from Vermont and Quebec take a boat cruise together to talk about the strained relationship between the US and Canada following President Donald Trump’s election. Plus, both of Vermont’s senators call for congressional Republicans to restore health care subsidies that are set to expire at year’s end, state police will start an investigation into a shooting by a Burlington police officer, a new program in Vermont’s largest city pays people with criminal records and addiction to stop using drugs, and every Vermont county is now dealing with severe drought and high danger fire conditions.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
