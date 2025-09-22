Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

What's next for Vermont's healthcare system?

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Stephanie ColombiniAdiah Gholston
Published September 22, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
The leader of the state’s largest health network resigned, amid pressure from regulators and the public to rein in costs. Plus, a model to tackle overlapping problems like crime, addiction and homelessness is gaining popularity in some Vermont towns, Vermont health leaders say they're working to preserve access to vaccines in the state, the State attorney general's office determined a St Johnsbury cop was justified in firing his gun, Vermont state and healthcare leaders are applying for new federal grant money for the state’s struggling healthcare system, A Rutland doctor who identified the first polio epidemic in the country is honored with a statute and A Warren artist and animator was recently awarded with a Creative Arts Emmy.

Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined Vermont Public in 2025 as News Editor after more than a decade working in public radio. She previously worked at WUSF in Tampa, Florida, where she won dozens of state and national awards reporting on health care, hurricanes and other issues. She also contributed stories for NPR and KFF Health News as part of a national reporting collaborative. Colombini has also worked as an editor, producer and host. She hails from New York and spent her early journalism years working at WCBS Newsradio 880 in New York City and WFUV, based at her alma mater Fordham University.
Adiah Gholston
