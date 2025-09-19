UVM arts series turns 70
A UVM alum’s widow helped make what is now an annual concert series that's celebrating its 70th anniversary. Plus, The head of the University of Vermont Health Network is stepping down, All three members of Vermont’s congressional delegation say that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza, A school bus company and its Brattleboro drivers have come to a tentative agreement on a contract, Two women broke speed records this summer on the Long Trail and the head coach of UVM men's soccer team is celebrating his 100th career win.
