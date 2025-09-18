How much does $790 million dollars build?
A Breakdown of Vermont’s $790 million investment in housing. Plus, estate tax revenues will rise as wealthy baby boomers begin to die, A ferry boat service connecting Vermont and New York has halted its operations for the season early, Rutland City Police created a "Safe Exchange Zone" in front of its precinct, Killington’s Town Manager passed away this week and community is created through collective gardens.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
