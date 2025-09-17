Inviting AI into classrooms
A Middlebury College course explores how students can use AI to develop their creative writing. Plus, calls for more security for public officials in light of recent political violence, drought conditions put a North Country town under a state of emergency, school libraries in the region are updating policies about books and advocates for English-speakers in Montreal push back against French language rules.
