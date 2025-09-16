Thrush hour
How scientists are working to save the tiny Bicknell’s Thrush, a delicate songbird that travels thousands of miles to Vermont’s tallest peak to raise its young. Plus, state health care regulators make deep cuts to next year’s proposed UVM Medical Center budget, the state employees union is asking the Scott administration to reconsider its return to work order, Montreal’s geodesic dome will be closed for two months of renovations, and the Agency of Education is developing new graduation requirements for Vermont high school students.
