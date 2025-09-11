Court rules a Christian academy can play ball
A Christian high school that was banned from sports competitions in the state for refusing to play against a team with a transgender athlete celebrates a legal victory. Plus, The Scott Administration says it plans to move forward with its new policy to restrict remote work for many state employees, Vermont health officials have confirmed the first human case of Jamestown Canyon virus in the state, a new program aims to strengthen the state’s African diaspora food businesses, and to diversify tourism and rising health insurance costs are driving a Vermont nonprofit to close a car detailing shop that employs at-risk youth.
