Rooster rehab
Visiting a sanctuary in Springfield that rehabilitates roosters rescued from illegal cockfighting rings. Plus, Amazon plans to appeal after its proposal for a distribution facility in Essex was denied, a new UVM volunteer program aims to foster friendships between teens and seniors, Vermont’s Attorney General spearheads an effort to stop the spread of fake images made without consent, and after weathering potential closure Vermont’s universal school meals program is up and running with the start of the new academic year.
