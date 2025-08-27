Shaping the future of Connecticut River dams
Three hydroelectric dams along the Connecticut River are being relicensed, and there are proposals to make big changes to how they operate. Plus, health insurance plans on the state marketplace are raising rates, though not as much as in recent years; Burlington City Council looks to improve safety in a major downtown park; contract disputes keep school bus drivers in southern Vermont from returning to work as classes resume; and what to expect for Labor Day travel.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...