A library that straddles two countries
A play about how Muslim families relied on a library that straddling the U.S. and Canada border during the Trump Administration's first term has taken on new meaning in the President's second term. Plus, the Scott Administration seeks federal disaster relief money to Northeast Kingdom towns recovering from flooding last month, remembering late Abenaki elder Jeanne Brink, debate continues over how to replace a statue in Burlington, state officials remind hunters about a ban on selling bear paws and Vermont musicians seek to break the record for “World’s Largest Square Dance.”
