Bowling together
A visit to Brattleboro’s year-round senior bowling league. Plus, Vermonters rally to show support for Brattleboro Memorial Hospital as it considers cost saving measures that include layoffs, an outside firm is being hired to develop a new visual brand identity for Vermont, the city of Vergennes and the town of Panton are in a dispute over a contested boundary, and a local volunteer organization breaks its own late-summer record with the donation of over one million blueberries.
