Where there’s smoke
Examining the causes behind recent increases in wildfire smoke in Vermont. Plus, school choice advocates argue stricter rules in the new education reform law regarding where families can use publicly-funded school vouchers violate a clause in the state constitution, the head of Vermont’s cannabis control board reacts to news that the Trump administration is considering a plan to reclassify cannabis as a less harmful drug, passengers who paid for expensive last-minute airfare following the Air Canada flight attendants' strike can now apply for a refund, why the town of Pomfret is implementing traffic restrictions again this year during peak foliage season, and we consider the abrupt changes of fortune over the last week for the Red Sox and Yankees in our weekly sports report.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
