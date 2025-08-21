Youth mental health
Discussing new research that shows a growing number of kids and teenagers in Vermont are struggling with mental health issues. Plus, Gov. Scott disputes Trump administration claims that Vermont is illegally providing a safe haven for undocumented immigrants, hundreds of acres of land has been permanently conserved as a community forest in Wolcott, twelve of the fifteen positions being eliminated at Bennington College are union roles, the state health department says Burlington’s insurance plan will provide enough coverage for the city to house a proposed overdose prevention center, and a volunteer-led effort will help connect neighbors with local farmers in Jericho and Underhill.
