Let’s get physical (media)
We speak with the owner of a music store in Randolph about the resurgence in vinyl records, CD’s, and other forms of physical media. Plus, Vermont’s Secretary of State says President Trump’s call for an end to mail-in voting would be unconstitutional, Vermont joins a lawsuit to block the Trump Administration from withholding over a billion dollars in federal Crime Victim Funds, the mayor of Winooski is resigning after nearly seven years in office, and two Vermonters take first prize in amateur solo bagpipe competition at Scotland’s World Pipe Band Championships.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
