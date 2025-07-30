Troubling hire at a state education agency
The Vermont State Agency hired a man who had been ordered to pay millions for filming teens undressing. Plus, Vermont filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration to overturn a provision in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act"; Vermont’s annual sports betting report contains some surprising trends;The city of South Burlington has hired a new police chief and a popular cliff-side hiking and rock climbing area has reopened.
