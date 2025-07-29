How a once-rundown farm is transforming a community
A local couple gifts their town a farm and tasks them with transforming the property to benefit their community. Plus, the head of Vermont’s prison system is stepping down, federal tax credits that help Vermonters install solar panels are going away, new hunting regulations in the state aim to tackle overpopulation of deer and Dartmouth Health adds more providers.
