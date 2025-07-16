Threats to Food Benefits for Vermonters
Thousands of Vermonters could lose their federal food benefits. That’s due to federal changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Plus, the state is offering to help homeowners repair septic systems, the head of the U-V-M Health Network talks efforts to reduce spending and there’s a new resource for families of L-G-B-T-Q+ youth.
