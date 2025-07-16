Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Threats to Food Benefits for Vermonters

By Mary Williams Engisch,
Adiah Gholston
Published July 16, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Thousands of Vermonters could lose their federal food benefits. That’s due to federal changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Plus, the state is offering to help homeowners repair septic systems, the head of the U-V-M Health Network talks efforts to reduce spending and there’s a new resource for families of L-G-B-T-Q+ youth.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

