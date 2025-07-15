Emergency Department Go-Bags for Seniors
Nearly one-quarter of emergency department visits among patients 60-and-older nationally resulted in a hospital stay. A Rutland man, worried about his widowed father, made an emergency hospital go-bag for his dad, and experts say more of us should have them. Plus, budget cuts have prompted layoffs at the Vermont Foodbank, areas of Montreal are recovering from flooding, and people who work with refugees and asylum seekers in Vermont are struggling to keep up with recent changes to federal immigration laws.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes.
