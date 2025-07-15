Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Emergency Department Go-Bags for Seniors

By Mary Williams Engisch
Published July 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Nearly one-quarter of emergency department visits among patients 60-and-older nationally resulted in a hospital stay. A Rutland man, worried about his widowed father, made an emergency hospital go-bag for his dad, and experts say more of us should have them. Plus, budget cuts have prompted layoffs at the Vermont Foodbank, areas of Montreal are recovering from flooding, and people who work with refugees and asylum seekers in Vermont are struggling to keep up with recent changes to federal immigration laws.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

