What Class Are You: Kytreana Patrick
In the latest installment of our periodic series on class, we welcome back Kytreana Patrick from our initial series of interviews to talk about the birth of her first child and her new job. Plus, Vermont’s climate council approves a new plan for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, animal welfare officials provide tips for keeping pets safe and calm during 4th of July celebrations, Burlington launches a free overnight parking policy for people experiencing homelessness, and Rutland officials make moves toward cracking down on feeding birds and other wild animals in public.
