The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

What Class Are You: Kytreana Patrick

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Liam Elder-Connors
Published July 3, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
In the latest installment of our periodic series on class, we welcome back Kytreana Patrick from our initial series of interviews to talk about the birth of her first child and her new job. Plus, Vermont’s climate council approves a new plan for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, animal welfare officials provide tips for keeping pets safe and calm during 4th of July celebrations, Burlington launches a free overnight parking policy for people experiencing homelessness, and Rutland officials make moves toward cracking down on feeding birds and other wild animals in public.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Mitch Wertlieb
Liam Elder-Connors
