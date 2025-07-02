What Class Are You: Dan Sedon
In the latest installment of our periodic series on class Dan Sedon discusses what working as a criminal defense attorney in Vermont has taught him about social and economic status. Plus, why both Vermont’s senators voted against the president’s mega-bill, Gov. Scott signs potentially historic education reform legislation but stresses a lot of work still needs to be done to reduce the number of state school districts, potential record-breaking holiday traffic is expected to congest roads around New England starting today, and a Brattleboro photographer wins The Vermont Prize for visual art made by a Vermont-based artist.
With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.
Loading...