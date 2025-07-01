What Class Are You: Sharon Plumb
In the latest installment of our periodic series on class we hear from Sharon Plumb of East Montpelier discussing parents who can support their children financially into adulthood. Plus, a new law increases the amount of money cottage food businesses can take in before having to apply for a commercial license, a warning is issued for algae blooms now that hotter temperatures are affecting regional waters, Vermont health officials say making recommendations for fall season COVID shots is complicated by a lack of direction from the federal government, and Windsor opens 25 new downtown affordable housing units.
